Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.12. 2,937,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

