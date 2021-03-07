Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.69. 8,721,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

