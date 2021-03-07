Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,831. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $382.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

