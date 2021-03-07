Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,197,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

