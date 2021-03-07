Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

