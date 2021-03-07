Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,824 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after buying an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.40.

