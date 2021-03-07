Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,694,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,879. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

