Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

