Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 13,126 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $258,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

