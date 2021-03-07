Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

