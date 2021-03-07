Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,011 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,788. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

