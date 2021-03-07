Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 39,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,511,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

