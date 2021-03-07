Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,445 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,298,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $377,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 81,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $200,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.73. 3,021,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

