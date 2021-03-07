Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 85,980 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,980 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.15 on Friday. 569,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

