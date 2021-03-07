Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $23.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.95. 89,396,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $798.21 and its 200 day moving average is $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

