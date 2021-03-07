Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,724 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

