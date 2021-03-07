Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.46. 13,570,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,985. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

