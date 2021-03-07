Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXDO stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

