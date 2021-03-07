Critical Comparison: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alibaba Group and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 8.79 $21.10 billion $6.03 38.79 Janel $84.35 million 0.16 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 25 1 2.96 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $323.04, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Janel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

