Critical Review: Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) vs. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sysmex alerts:

1.0% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sysmex and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 10.29% 10.73% 7.91% TCG BDC -2.73% 10.75% 4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sysmex and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 1 3 0 0 1.75 TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 20.90%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Sysmex.

Risk & Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Sysmex pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sysmex and TCG BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.78 billion 7.72 $320.91 million $0.77 66.77 TCG BDC $221.30 million 3.18 $61.33 million $1.79 7.15

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Sysmex on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.