Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. 1,239,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $84.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

