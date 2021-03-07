CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,892.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00448176 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,357,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,730 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

