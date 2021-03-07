Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,146. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

