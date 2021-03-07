Crown Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,199.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Crown has a market cap of $3.93 million and $17,199.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,623.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.91 or 0.01027019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00366560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002716 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,690,234 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

