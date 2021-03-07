Crust 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.66 or 0.00040197 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and $3.04 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded up 59.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000780 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

