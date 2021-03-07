CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of CryoLife worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,229 shares of company stock worth $739,830. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CRY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of -64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

