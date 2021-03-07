Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,263 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Cryoport worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $52.50 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.