Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $593,496.36

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $593,496.36 and $2,232.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 71% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

