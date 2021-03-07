Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,768.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $80,768.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 138.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

