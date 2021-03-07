Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

