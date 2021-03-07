CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

CSL stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. 43,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30. CSL has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

