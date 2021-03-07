CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of CSW Industrials worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.40.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

