CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 46,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,070,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

