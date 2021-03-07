CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 46,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,070,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
