CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

