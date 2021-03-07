CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

CURO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 411,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,011. The firm has a market cap of $613.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,968,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,087,681 shares of company stock worth $32,404,055. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

