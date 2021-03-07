Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $2.21 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $536.83 million and approximately $163.57 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,448,007,551 coins and its circulating supply is 242,359,882 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

