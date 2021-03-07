CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $16.68 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $4,375.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00286973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012392 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,919,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,919,542 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

