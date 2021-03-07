CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 947,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CVSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,494. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Several research firms recently commented on CVSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

