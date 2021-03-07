cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $4,743.10

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $47.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,743.10 or 0.09358412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00464123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00464601 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

