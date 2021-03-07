CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $68.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.20 billion and the highest is $69.79 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

