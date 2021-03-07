CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 112,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 168,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

