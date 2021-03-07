CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0019

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $5,735.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.