CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00369294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.85 or 1.00001368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00037815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00080967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.