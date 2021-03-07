D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,415 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,440,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,920,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.