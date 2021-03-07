D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,234,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.