D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,763 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 64.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 47.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

