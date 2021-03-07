D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.