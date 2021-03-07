D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.18% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

