D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 48.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 196,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.8% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

